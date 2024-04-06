Free Pet Vaccination Clinic in Antioch April 13

By Antioch Animal Services

#Vaccinate & #Microchip. A huge thanks to Joybound People & Pets (formerly ARF) for providing another free vaccination clinic at our shelter on Saturday April 13th, starting at 9am!

Vaccinations, microchips and food will be available for dogs & cats. Information will be on hand for spay/neuter resources and more.

Please refer to the flyer or click the link for detailed information.

It is first come, first served and open to all Contra Costa County residents.

Our last event was a huge success and people arrived as early as 7am to get a position in line. We can provide limited seating, but please be prepared for a wait following sign in. (Your pets do not have to wait with you for sign up.)

