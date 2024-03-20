UPDATE: No signs of foul play in suspicious death of man whose burned body was found in Antioch

By Lt. Michael Mellone, Antioch Police Department Support Services Bureau

Following a thorough autopsy, the Antioch Police Department has determined that the body of a man found over the weekend on Melon Court was not the victim of a homicide. The exact cause of death remains undetermined; however, foul play has been conclusively ruled-out in this case. The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was accidentally started.

On March 16 at approximately 6:51 PM, officers responded to the 2900 block of Melon Court at the request of Con Fire for a reported fire coming from the area. When officers arrived, they located a person deceased who had been severely burned. Investigators are now diligently working to ascertain the specific cause of the fire. Initial findings reveal no evidence of deliberate action, and no accelerants have been found at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Palma at (925) 779-6876 or by emailing kpalma@antiochca.gov

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Update on Suspicious Death

