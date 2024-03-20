Soroptimist International of Antioch named 2023 Non-Profit of the Year

Members of the Soroptimist International of Antioch. Source: Antioch Chamber of Commerce

To be honored at annual Chamber Gala March 22

Antioch, CA – Among the Antioch Chamber of Commerce’s annual award winners, Soroptimist International of Antioch was named 2023 Non-Profit of the Year.

Soroptimist International is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Antioch does much more by actively supporting the Senior Center by participating in various charitable activities. They also assist Antioch High by generously donating supplies needed for different projects. Additionally, the club has played a crucial role in providing clothing and food for homeless children at the elementary school.

Furthermore, the teddy bears provided by the club continue to bring comfort to children in crisis situations at the police department. The organization continues to provide support in various ways to help improve the lives of all residents. Their efforts play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being and quality of life for community members. Through their dedication and commitment, they strive to make a positive impact and foster a stronger, more resilient community.

Each of the winners, including the Citizens, Businesses and Youth of the Year will be honored at the Chamber’s annual Gala on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center. Tickets are $80 each or $640 for a reserved table of 8 and can be purchased on the Chamber’s website at www.antiochchamber.com.



