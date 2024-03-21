Fatal dirt bike collision in Antioch takes life of 20-year-old man

By Sgt. Rob Green, Antioch Police Department Field Services Bureau

At about 5:39pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, a 20-year-old male was riding a dirt bike southbound on “L” Street at a high rate of speed, running a stop sign at the intersection of “L” Street and W 4th Street. The dirt bike collided into a white van that had entered the intersection, injuring the 52-year-old male driver. Officers were on scene within seconds and found both the dirt bike rider and the van driver unresponsive. Life saving measures were performed on both injured parties by Antioch PD officers. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the van was transported to a local area hospital where he is still in critical condition.

Antioch Police Department Accident Investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation, which is still in the preliminary stages. The names of both drivers are not being released at this time pending notification to next-of-kin.

UPDATE: The driver of the van has been identified as 52-year-old Guillermo Cervantes who works at the nearby Guadalajara Taqueria with his wife Liz.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Traffic Collision Investigator Egan at jegan@antiochca.gov. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.