Opening of Mokelumne Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing in Brentwood celebrated

Pedestrians and a bicyclist cross the recently completed Highway 4 Mokelumne Trail Overcrossing in Brentwood on March 20, 2024. Photos: CCTA

Transportation, city officials were joined by dozens of cyclists and pedestrians to cut the ribbon, make the inaugural walk over new $13 million bridge

BRENTWOOD, CA – Almost two years to the day of the groundbreaking, as of today, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the Mokelumne Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing in Brentwood is officially open to the public.

Officials of the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA), City of Brentwood, State Route 4 Bypass Authority, Contra Costa County and Metropolitan Transportation Commission cut the ribbon to ceremonially open the recently completed bridge across Highway 4 between Lone Tree Way and Sand Creek Road.

Transportation and city officials, and former Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor (in yellow) who first proposed the project, cut the ribbon for the opening of the Mokelumne Trail Overcrossing on March 30, 2024. Photo: CCTA

They were joined by dozens of eagerly awaiting bicyclists and pedestrians to make the inaugural bike and walk on the overcrossing. The bridge now provides safe access to bicyclists and pedestrians for commuting and recreational travel and as part of the Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail which includes the Delta de Anza Regional Trail that runs through Antioch and Oakley.

The 850-foot bridge structure includes a wider trail-width of 16 feet to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians using the trail or accessing a potential future transit station. The bridge also meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards to support use by all community members. The overcrossing will also provide access to the future Brentwood Transit Center and BART Station.

“The opening of the Mokelumne Pedestrian Overcrossing marks a significant milestone for alternative and innovative transportation in Contra Costa County,” said CCTA Board Chair Newell Arnerich. “The bridge was designed for the future in mind: access to future development in Brentwood as well as creating a wider pathway to someday accommodate many forms of environmentally friendly travel, including autonomous shuttle vehicles.”

Bicyclists, including advocate Bruce Ohlson (grey beard) and CCTA Executive Director Tim Haile (in blue vest) prepare to ride across the Mokelumne Trail Overcrossing following the ribbon cutting on Wed., March 20, 2024. Photo: CCTA

The overcrossing also provides a connection to the planned Innovation Center at Brentwood, a 200+ acre parcel that city officials have zoned for employer and development partners to create a workplace community.

“The City of Brentwood is proud to have partnered with CCTA on this important project, which brings greater connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians in Eastern Contra Costa County,” said Mayor Joel Bryant. “The project complements the City’s emphasis on innovation, safety and being financially wise – no city funds were used to construct the overcrossing.”

The cost to design and build the bridge was approximately $13 million, with funding provided through Measure J taxpayer dollars, the State Route 4 Bypass Authority and Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) bridge toll funds.

Mokelumne Trail Overcrossing partner agencies.

“Closing the gap between the Mokelumne Trail by constructing a bridge to span Highway 4 was a priority project for CCTA as the overcrossing allows safe access to cyclists and pedestrians for commuting and recreational travel,” said CCTA Executive Director Tim Haile who spoke while wearing a helmet as he said rode his bike to the event and rides his bike to work every day. “This project represents CCTA’s commitment to improving mobility and furthering safe and accessible transportation for all.”

Learn more about the overcrossing by clicking here: Mokelumne Trail Bicycle/Pedestrian Overcrossing.

About the Contra Costa Transportation Authority:

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) is a public agency formed by Contra Costa voters in 1988 to manage the county’s transportation sales tax program and oversee countywide transportation planning efforts. With a staff of 23 people managing a multi-billion-dollar suite of projects and programs, CCTA is responsible for planning, funding, and delivering critical transportation infrastructure projects and programs that connect our communities, foster a strong economy, increase sustainability, and safely and efficiently get people where they need to go. CCTA also serves as the county’s designated Congestion Management Agency, responsible for putting programs in place to keep traffic levels manageable. More information about CCTA is available at ccta.net.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Mokelumne Overcrossing ribbon cutting





Mokelumne Trail Overcrossing partner agencies





Bicyclists prepare to ride 032024





Peds & cyclist on Mokelumne-Trail-Overcrossing CCTA

