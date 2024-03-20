Antioch High School announces winners of annual poetry contest

2024 AHS Poetry Contest winners. Source: AHS

“They’re poets and now they know it!“

By Allen D. Payton

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Antioch High School offered “Congrats to the winners of the Annual AHS Poetry Contest. They’re poets and now they know it!”

The AHS Poetry Contest was open to all AHS students, and there was no set theme. Of course, the poems had to be unique and original, but beyond that, the students were encouraged to let their creative juices flow and write about whatever stirred their souls and moved their hearts. The results were fascinating.

The top three entries from each grade level were awarded beautiful rosette ribbons, certificates and goody bags with gift cards to Starbucks, In-N-Out Burger, and lots of Easter candies.

Freshman Class

First: Navayah Thompson

Sophomore Class

First: Shadrack Gitan Nganga

Second: Mckeyla Feliciano

Third: Sydney Hill and Julianna Fraser (tie)

Junior Class

First: Jamall Burks

Second: Eimy Garcia

Third: Samantha Gonzalez-Guzman

Senior Class

First: Alex Valladares

Second: Mariah Worrell-Osborne and Zora Musawwir (tie)

Third: Tianna Kemokai

Pam Swicegood, Antioch High School English & Creative Writing Teacher, Coordinator of the AHS Poetry Contest and Advisor for The Pantheon, AHS’s Literary Magazine, provided the following information about the contest and winners:

The winning poem from the senior class was entitled Hateful Prometheus, by Alex Valladares. In Greek Mythology, Prometheus was one of the Titans, birthed from clay and given the strengths and abilities of the gods. Prometheus loved mankind, and when he saw they were struggling on earth, he stole fire from the Gods and gave it to man. This angered Zeus, who punished Prometheus and took his revenge on humans, giving them all the negative aspects of life. In Alex’s poem, Zeus’ punishment presents itself in the form of critical, manipulative parents who lack compassion, bark orders to their children, and fail to be a guiding light or nurture their children’s joys or success. Thus, making Prometheus hateful toward his creator.

The winning poem from the junior class was entitled The Unknown, by Jamall Burks. This poem is a beautiful, poignant ballad dedicated to the late Malik El-Ameen, a former AHS student who was shot last year by his father. Jamall was Malik’s best friend.

The winning poem from the sophomore class was entitled Navigating High School, from Shadrack Nganga, a new student who recently moved to Antioch from Kenya. In his poem, Shadrack writes about the struggles of feeling out of place in a new country surrounded by strangers and trying to fit in. Though at first he felt judged and criticized, wanting to hide and keep himself small, he eventually found new friends who showed him kindness and acceptance. His poem encourages others to embrace their uniqueness and face their fears, because in time, they’ll “find their song.”

The winning poem from the freshman class was entitled Happy Black History!, by Navayah Thompson. In her poem, Navayah acknowledges the history of pain and injustice from slavery’s chains to civil rights, celebrating the triumphs and struggles of those who came before her and honoring their journey.

The subjects of other winning poems were varied and beautiful; about dewdrops and disco balls, romance and unrequited love, friendship and betrayal, and wanting to have it all. One was written from the point of view of a character in a book she read in her junior English class. Another celebrated the experience of dancing the “Mama Candelaria” at a street carnival with all the beautiful costumes, the “Morenos”, and the lively rhythms and upbeat music in her home country of Peru.

All in all, the annual AHS Poetry Contest was a huge success and showcased some of the many outstanding students we are fortunate to have at Antioch High School.



AHS Poetry Contest winners

