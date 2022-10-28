Two men charged with arson, mutilation in death of Antioch woman

One suspect has history of arrests dating back to 2016

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

Two men face felony charges in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman, Mykaelle Sharlman, whose body was found burned near a trail in Antioch. (See related articles here, here and here)

41-year-old Deangelo Laraye Boone of Antioch and 32-year-old Ashton Kentrell Montalvo of either Bay Point or Antioch, both face a two-count felony complaint for arson and mutilation. Montalvo has two special allegations due to a prior conviction for first degree residential burglary.

According to localcrimenews.com Montalvo has a history of arrests by multiple agencies dating back to 2016, including for grand theft, stolen vehicles, burglary-related crimes and assault with a deadly weapon.

Both Montalvo and Boone were arraigned on Thursday, October 27th in Martinez. Additional charges could be filed as more information and evidence is acquired.

Antioch Police are still investigating the circumstances wherein Sharlman’s badly burned body was found on the Mokelumne bike/pedestrian Trail near Gentrytown Drive on October 17, 2022. Contact Antioch Police Detective, Bill Whitaker at (925) 779-2441 or email at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov if you have any information about this case.

Case #04-22-01085 | The People of the State of California vs. Boone, Deangelo Laraye

Case #04-22-01086 | The People of the State of California vs. Montalvo, Ashton Kentrell

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report



