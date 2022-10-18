Police seek help identifying woman’s body found burning on Antioch trail

Deceased before being discovered by Con Fire; believed to be African American under age 30

By Public Information Officer Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

10/18/2022 UPDATE: The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau is seeking public assistance in identifying the female victim located yesterday morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. Unfortunately, due to the severity of her sustained burns, we are having difficulty identifying her. (See related article)

The victim is believed by to be of African American descent and is thought to be under 30 years old. She is believed to be approximately 5’6″, and her weight is unknown. The victim was found to be wearing a ring on her right ring-finger and a metal necklace with a pendant and letter “K” attached. It is unknown if the letter “K” was the only letter attached to the chain and could be part of a series of letters that was not part of the original discovery. The above photos depict the jewelry items described.

Moreover, the victim had extensive dental work done in the past, including three missing left lower molars and a distinctive gap between her top front middle teeth.

After the autopsy, investigators learned that the victim was deceased before being discovered by Con Fire.

This is still an on-going and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov or (925) 779-6890. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



