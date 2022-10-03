«
3rd Annual Fall-O-Ween at the Antioch Water Park Oct. 28 & 29

Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Swim for Pumpkins, Face Painting and more!

Enjoy a spooky weekend at the 3rd Annual Fall-O-Ween Fest featuring a maze, pumpkin patch, swim for pumpkins, face painting, games, food, photo areas, scarecrow contest and more. Each child will leave with a pumpkin and bag of candy, while supplies last.

This Spooktacular family event is open to all ages Thursday & Friday October 27th-28th 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Antioch water park. Entry fee is only $5 per person at the door, or you can pre-purchase tickets at www.antiochwatI waserpark.com. To signup for the scarecrow contest click here: Scarecrow Contest Entry

