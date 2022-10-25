Two arrested in death of woman whose body found burning on Antioch trail

With public’s help victim identified as 25-year-old from Antioch

By PIO Darryl Saffold, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, based on her dental records, the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office has positively identified 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman as the female victim whose body was found burning on the Mokelumne Trail in Antioch on Oct. 17. (See related articles here and here)

Two people of interest have been arrested in relation to Sharlman’s death and are currently in police custody.

The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify Sharlman.

Anyone with additional information related to this event is asked to contact Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov or 925-779-6890. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. All text tips are anonymous and cannot be traced to the sender. This is still an active and on-going investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report



