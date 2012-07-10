Thorpe takes $2,800 taxpayer-funded trip to transit conference in Seattle

Missed Oct. 11th council meeting

By Allen D. Payton

It was finally confirmed by Tri Delta Transit staff on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, that Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe attended the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) conference in Seattle Oct. 7-12. That’s why he missed the most recent council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. But he wouldn’t say why he missed that meeting or had to leave the previous council meeting early to catch a flight to L.A. or why he was there for just the following day. (See related article)

Thorpe is one of Antioch’s two representatives to serve on the Board of Directors for the Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority, known as Tri Delta Transit. The other is including District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson who did not attend the conference and was present at the Oct. 11th council meeting. Thorpe currently serves as the board’s Vice Chair.

According to CEO Transitional Officer Jeanne Krieg, “Lamar Thorpe did attend – he arrived Friday October 7th and returned Wednesday October 12th. His flight was $195.58. Conference registration was $975. The conference rate for the hotel was $284/night so for five nights, the bill was $1668.45 (including taxes).”

The total for his trip was $2,839.03.

The agency staff was also asked who else from the board attended the conference, but that information has not yet been provided. Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Lamar Thorpe trips 09-27 & 10-7-12-22

