Gianathon Michael Vincent

August 21, 2010 – October 1, 2022

Gianathon and two cousins Mason Hanlin and Cheyanne Comfort were struck Sept 16, 2022, by a speeding car. The doctors at Children’s Hospital determined that he was brain dead after being on life support for over a week. Shannon Rae Hanlin, his mother, made the heart wrenching decision to remove him from life support and the decision to donate his organs to save other lives.

Gianathon was a student at Antioch Middle School. He loved sports and video games, and his biggest love was riding minibikes. He was riding at three years of age.

He is loved and missed by his mom, Shannon Hanlin, his grandparents, Ray Hanlin and Pam Finley. He was also loved and will be missed by his cousins Mason Hanlin, Conner Hanlin, Jacob Comfort, Cheyenne and Jasmin Comfort. Also, his Uncle Anthony Hanlin, Aunt Jami and Uncle Johnny Comfort, as well as numerous other family members and friends. He’s forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life for Gianathon will be on Saturday October 29th at the VFW Hall from 1:00-4:00 located at Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch. It will be a potluck so, if possible, please bring your favorite dish. We are also in need of drinks, water, and soda but no alcohol. Everyone is welcome. RSVP is not necessary, but we would appreciate knowing if you are coming so we can plan. Look forward to seeing you there. Thank you.



