Antioch teen charged for armed robberies in Walnut Creek, Danville

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed three felony counts with enhancements against an Antioch man in connection with armed robberies in Walnut Creek and Danville. He was previously listed as a resident of San Jose. (See related article)

18-year-old Leon Cathay Fountain was arraigned in Martinez on July 7th. Fountain entered a plea of not guilty to one felony count with an enhancement for armed robbery on June 24, 2022, in Walnut Creek. Fountain also pleaded not guilty to two felony counts with three enhancements – which includes one gang enhancement – for armed robbery on July 1st at a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Danville. In both incidents, Fountain and a minor used an illegal AR-style assault firearm and other guns to steal Rolex watches. The robbery in Danville was carried out at the direction of the Klap street gang, who also told Fountain where to sell the watch. Authorities say the estimated value of the luxury timepieces is between 30-thousand and 40-thousand-dollars.

In both robberies, the perpetrators followed their victims in vehicles. When the victim reached a location and exited their vehicle, Fountain and one of the minors would surround them at gunpoint and demand they hand over their watches. In the Danville robbery, a Black Acura was used that witnesses said had a distinctive marking.

After detectives with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office got a description of the suspects and their vehicle from witnesses, they were apprehended by police at a residence in Antioch approximately two hours after the robbery at Trader Joe’s.

Fountain is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility. The minors are in Juvenile Hall and have been charged with Second-Degree Armed Robbery.

