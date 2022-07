Once again, founder and organizer Claryssa Wilson, with family and friends will host the annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway. This year’s 10th Anniversary event will be held on Saturday, August 6 at Deer Valley High School from 10 am to 2 pm. Sponsors and donations are needed. Contact the 4evermefoundation@gmail.com to help.



