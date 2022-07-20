Finally! After waiting more than 20 years Laurel Road is now open

Connects from Hillcrest Avenue to Highway 4 allowing for better traffic flow in Southeast Antioch

By Allen D. Payton

After more than 20 years of waiting since the adjacent new home developments were approved and are being built, the section of Laurel Road between Highway 4 and Kirk Lane opened on Monday, connecting commuters and others who live in Southeast Antioch from Hillcrest Avenue. It also allows for quicker access by emergency vehicles like the one that used the road Tuesday evening.

No speed limit signs have been posted along the new section, yet. But the speed limit appears to be 45 MPH based on two signs posted between Hillcrest and Canada Hills Drive. Questions were sent to Public Works Director John Samuelson asking when the speed limit signs will be posted and all the streetlights completed.

Laurel Road at Hwy 4





Laurel Road opens ambulance





Laurel Road at Country Hills Drive 2

