Two men shot, one killed during drive by shooting in Antioch early Thursday morning

Police seek shooter(s)

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:59 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots fired in the 300 block of Lawton Street. It was also reported that two people were struck.

Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located two male victims in the driveway of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim fell onto the driveway, and the second was a short distance away. Evidence at the scene indicated the incident occurred outdoors in a drive-by style shooting. Officers immediately began administering first aid and called for emergency fire department and AMR paramedics.

Unfortunately, one victim, a 34-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and he was pronounced deceased. The second victim, a 45-year-old male, was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and has not been contacted.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units, responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Currently, detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Whitaker at 925-779-6890. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



