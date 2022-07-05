Three suspects arrested in Antioch for Danville armed robbery Friday

18-year-old from San Jose and two juveniles; Antioch Police, Sheriff’s Office STARR helicopter assist in search

By Danville Police Department

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at about 4:36 PM, Danville police officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at the Trader Joe’s grocery store parking lot located on Railroad Avenue in Danville.

The victim reported he was held up at gunpoint by two suspects as he exited his car. The suspects fled in a waiting vehicle with the victim’s personal property.

Danville police and Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs along with Sheriff’s Office STARR helicopter began an extensive search for the suspects. Other law enforcement agencies were also notified.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division located the suspect vehicle in Antioch. With the assistance of the Antioch police department and STARR helicopter, all three suspects were arrested.

One suspect is identified as 18-year-old Leon Cathay Fountain of San Jose. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include armed robbery, conspiracy, participating in a criminal street gang, and several weapons violations. He is being held in lieu of $380,000 bail.

The two other suspects are juveniles and are not being identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

