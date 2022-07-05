Con Fire responds to 30 fires across the District Monday evening July 4 – nine known to be, majority suspected from fireworks

Con Fire responded to some 30 fires across the District Monday evening, July 4. Of these, 9 are known fireworks caused with the vast majority of others suspected. Since the start of the holiday weekend Friday p.m., Con Fire responded to 70 fires, many caused by fireworks. #cccsafe4th

In the 10 p.m. hour, Con Fire firefighters responded to 11 grass and exterior fires involving palm trees, fences, yards & parks. Two of these known fireworks caused, remainder likely. At about 11:30 p.m. crews were on-scene at 7 separate fires across the District. #cccsafe4th



Fireworks 070422 ConFire





Crew battling blaze 070422 ConFire





Tree on fire 070422 ConFire





Crew extinguishing fireworks 070422 ConFire

