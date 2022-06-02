Antioch murder suspect in Alexis Gabe case killed following attack on officers in Washington

Missing Oakley woman believed dead, ex-boyfriend, a fugitive shot and killed Wednesday

Police assisted by video from surveillance cameras, GPS in her car

Investigation and search continue, reward increased to $100,000

“…our daughter will remain alive in our minds and our hearts. We will continue to search for her until we find her.” – Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father

By Allen D. Payton

The case of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, last seen in Antioch by her ex-boyfriend on Jan. 26, took a sad turn today as Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard announced she is believed to be a victim of a homicide and her ex-boyfriend, a suspect and wanted fugitive who fled to Washington state, was killed yesterday by officers following his attack on them.

“Our joint investigation has led us to believe that…Marshall Curtis Jones, a 27-year-old male resident of Antioch killed Alexis at his home on or about Jan. 26,” Beard stated during a press conference today, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Last week, Oakley and Antioch police presented the case to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office who filed murder charges against Jones on May 26. Gabe has been missing since Jan. 26 and was last seen by Jones at his house on Benttree Way in Antioch. (See related articles here, here and here)

A post on the City of Oakley Facebook page on Thursday reads:

“The ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe, Marshall Curtis Jones, was killed yesterday (June 1, 2022) by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force as they attempted to arrest him in Washington. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after charging at officers with a knife.

Oakley and Antioch police officers issued an arrest warrant on June 1, 2022, for Jones in Kent, Washington. The 27-year-old Antioch resident was charged with the murder of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley resident who disappeared in January 2022. Jones was the last person she saw before her disappearance.

Law enforcement officers from Seattle Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Service were attempting to arrest Jones. As he produced a knife and charged at officers, marshals discharged their service weapons, killing Jones.”

The investigation is ongoing; more information will be released as it becomes available.

The $100,000 reward is still available and will be issued for information leading to the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe. Call (925) 625-7009 or email alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us with any information about the case.”

“We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her. We didn’t want him dead. We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him way, ask him ‘where is Alexis?’” – Gwyn Gabe

Oakley Police Press Conference

“This is still an open investigation”, said Chief Beard during the press conference. “Our search for Alexis has been a very vigorous one. We have literally searched for her on land, sea and air will continue to do so.”

“I must announce at this time, we believe Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide,” he continued. “We believe that homicide occurred in the city of Antioch. The members of the Antioch Police Department with officer of the Oakley Police Department.”

Part of what has led us to believe Alexis is the victim of a homicide is the examination of a large amount of digital and forensic evidence,” Beard stated. “In conjunction with that is there is the fact that there are no signs of life anywhere for Alexis.”

He spoke of the evidence including, “the cell phone case that was found” with the help of volunteers from the Polly Klass Foundation and contained Jones’ DNA.

Additional evidence included “thousands of phone records…and an image of Marshall Jones being captured on several surveillance cameras that led him on a path from where Alexis’ vehicle was dumped in Oakley to his home on Benttree Lane on the evening of January 26, 2022,” the chief continued. “Further digital evidence was the fact that Alexis’ vehicle was equipped with a GPS system. An examination of that system showed a direct path from leading that vehicle from Marshall Jones’ house to where it was dumped on the night of Jan. 26, 2022.”

“Our joint investigation has led us to believe that…Marshall Curtis Jones, a 27-year-old male resident of Antioch killed Alexis at his home on or about Jan. 26,” Beard said. “Jones was very uncooperative during our joint investigation, and he has refused to speak with us, several times.”

Alexis’ Father Speaks

“What happened to Marshall was tragic and unexpected,” Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father said during the press conference with his wife, Rowena and their two sons by his side. “He was our daughter’s first love. They were together for three years. He became part of our family. We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her. We didn’t want him dead. We wanted him arrested to pay for his sins. We wanted to meet with him face to face. We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him way, ask him ‘where is Alexis?’”

“I know the police say our daughter’s gone,” Gabe continued. “But our daughter will remain alive in our minds and our hearts. We will continue to search for her until we find her.”

He then thanked the Oakley and Antioch police officers who assisted in the case.

“Oakley and Antioch PD have been working on this case for four months straight, with no stop. They invested so much, and they deserve all the credit. This is just in case someone else tries to schedule a press conference and takes full credit for what went down yesterday and the past four months.”

Contra Costa DA Becton held a press conference Thursday afternoon about the case. (See below)

Oakley Police Press Release

Following is the information provided in the Oakley Police Department’s press release about the case: “The ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe, Marshall Curtis Jones, was killed yesterday (June 1, 2022) by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force as they attempted to arrest him in Washington. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after charging at officers with a knife. Oakley and Antioch police officers issued an arrest warrant on June 1, 2022, for Jones in Kent, Washington. The 27-year-old Antioch resident was charged with the murder of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley resident who disappeared in January 2022. Jones was the last person she saw before her disappearance. Law enforcement officers from Seattle Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Service were attempting to arrest Jones. As he produced a knife and charged at officers, marshals discharged their service weapons, killing Jones.

Contra Costa DA Holds Press Conference Thursday Afternoon, Issues Statement

On Thursday afternoon, Contra Costa DA Diana Becton held a press conference at her office about the case and issued a statement about the case.

Following is the press release from Public Information Officer Ted Asregadoo:

“Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton filed a murder charge (PC 187) on May 26, 2022, against Marshall Curtis Jones, III for the killing of 24-year-old Oakley resident, Alexis Gabe. Yesterday evening, in Kent, Washington, Jones was shot and killed by law enforcement personnel during an attempted fugitive apprehension.

24-year-old Gabe was missing since January 26, 2022, after last being seen in Antioch. Due to the nature and scope of the investigation, Oakley Police requested investigative assistance from the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office and Antioch Police Department.

On April 25, 2022, Antioch Police Department authored a wiretap affidavit, which was signed by District Attorney Diana Becton, and presented to the Contra Costa Superior Court for approval. A wire and electronic interception of Jones’ cellular phone concluded on May 24th. Along with the phone intercept recordings, surveillance footage, cell data, and DNA evidence, investigators made a criminal referral to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on May 25th.

After the criminal complaint was filed on May 26th, the DA’s Office, Antioch Police, Oakley Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Washington State authorities coordinated to apprehend Jones – who, during the course of the investigation, fled from Antioch to Kent, Washington.

On June 1, 2022, a fugitive task force attempted to arrest Jones inside an apartment where he was in hiding. Police announced themselves, and Jones reportedly opened the front door to the apartment and charged at officers while wielding a knife. He was shot by authorities. Police took immediate life-saving measures, but Jones died at the scene.

24-year-old Gabe has been missing since January 26, 2022, after last being seen in Antioch. Members of her family found her blue Infinity coupe about a mile from Gabe’s home on Trenton Street near Carrington Drive in Oakley the next day. The keys were still inside, and the vehicle was unlocked. Shortly thereafter, the Oakley Police Department started an investigation into the highly suspicious circumstances of Gabe’s disappearance.

Gabe’s former boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, III became a focus of the investigation – which culminated in the wire and electronic interception of his cellular phone. Jones and Gabe had reportedly broken up in November 2021 but saw each other from time to time. Jones confirmed to investigators that he and Alexis were together at his home on Benttree Way in Antioch until 9 o’clock on the night she went missing, but that he witnessed her leaving his residence in the blue Infinity coupe she arrived in earlier.

Today, District Attorney Diana Becton said, ‘It’s been an emotionally wrenching time for the family, friends, and community. I, along with the police agencies who have worked tirelessly to bring justice to the Gabe family, wish to express our deepest condolences for the loss of their beloved daughter. My office will continue to seek justice in finding Alexis so her family can have a sense of closure to this tragic loss of life.’”

