Oakley Police Chief, parents of missing Alexis Gabe announce $10,000 reward fund

“Tell us where our daughter is. Help us bring her back home. We need our daughter back.” – Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father

Last seen in Antioch on January 26, 2022

By Allen D. Payton

The City of Oakley is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe, the 22-year-old Oakley woman missing since January 26 and last seen in Antioch on Benttree Way by her ex-boyfriend, who remains a person of interest in the case. The Oakley Police Department received a call of a missing person, under suspicious circumstances, on January 27, 2022. Police found Gabe’s car on Trenton Street, a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road. The car was unlocked with the keys inside, according to Oakley police Sgt. Robert Roberts. (See related article)

During a press conference on Thursday, April 28, her parents, Gwyn and Rowena Gabe, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard and Detective Tyler Horn announced the reward and asked for the public to assist in the efforts to locate her.

A brief, surveillance camera video of a possible suspect was shared showing a man wearing a head covering and COVID-style mask walking in an area four-to-five minutes from where her car was found in Oakley on Jan. 26, 2022. (See video here and here).

Alexis’ Father Says “We Need Our Daughter Back”

During the press conference, Alexis’ father Gwyn spoke of his daughter and pleaded with whomever has information to please come forward.

“It’s been three, long excruciating months since Alexis’ disappearance,” Mr. Gabe said as Mrs. Gabe stood next to him choking back tears. “Since the day our daughter went missing, we’ve questioned our faith, have been completely overwhelmed and filled with doubt and despair. But with the love and support of those around us, we continue to find renewed strength and hope, every day.”

“We know this ordeal has impacted not only our family’s lives, and those who knew her and loved Alexis, but also the lives of the people within the community,” he continued. “Alexis is an amazing woman, daughter, sister and friend. She is genuine, loving, kind, smart and loyal. She is full of wit and humor. She still has so much life, laughter and joy to share.”

“We are pleading to whomever has information regarding Alexis’ disappearance to please come forward,” Mr. Gabe stated. “Please give Alexis the chance to be the person she is meant to be in this world. Tell us where our daughter is. Help us bring her back home. We need our daughter back. Thank you.”

Chief Beard Thanks Antioch PD for Help on His Department’s Biggest Case

Beard spoke next saying, “this is the biggest case my department has had in our relatively short history. We realize this case was bigger than us at a very early stage and we cannot effectively investigate this case had it not been for the assistance of other agencies, such as Antioch PD.” (See video of Chief Beard’s remarks)

“Together Antioch and Oakley PD have worked together, diligently every day of the week since she has been gone, sometimes around the clock,” the chief continued.

“I wish to reiterate that we are still seeking the help of the public, that is the main theme of today’s conference,” Beard stated. “My message to you is we need assistance from the public to help us solve this case and bring Alexis back and bring peace to her family.”

‘The Oakley Police Department, the Antioch Police Department, the City of Oakley all stand in support of the Gabe family,” he concluded.

In response to questions from the media, Beard said “I have dedicated six to seven people on the case.” (See video of Q&A)

Detective Horn Offers Description of Suspect in Video

Horn then had the video of the suspect walking from Alexis’ car shown several times and described him

www.ci.oakley.ca.us/alexisgabeapril28pressconference

“That is the individual we believe that dropped off Alexis’ car,” he said. “He’s about 5’11” to six-foot, skinny build, dark-skinned male with a large overcoat, either a beany or a cap on, sort of an N-95-style mask on with a beard protruding from underneath that mask.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 925-625-7009.



Video of suspect walking near Alexis’ car OPD.jpg





Alexis Gabe’s father Gwyn speaks & poster 042822

