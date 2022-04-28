Keep your family and our community safe. Participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 10:00 am-2:00 pm.

With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Antioch Police Department is taking back unwanted prescription drugs on April 30 at the Antioch Police Facility.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at 300 L Street at the corner of W. 2nd Streets. (front lobby) and other collection sites throughout the county which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

OTHER DROP OFF LOCATIONS

-Office of the Sheriff Muir Station, 980 Muir Road, Martinez

-Office of the Sheriff Bay Station, 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond

-Office of the Sheriff Valley Station, 150 Alamo Plaza, #C, Alamo

-Danville Police Department, 510 La Gonda Way, Danville

-Lafayette Police Department, 3471 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

-Orinda Police Department, 22 Orinda Way, Orinda

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539.



