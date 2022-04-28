Last lap pass nets Fraser the victory at Antioch Speedway

Whitley, Friend, Wagner other winners

By Don Martin II, DCRR Racing Media

Antioch, CA…April 23…Tommy Fraser won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. The 2019 champion made his move as they raced to the white flag and brought home the victory. Over 80 drivers competed in the four-division program.

Nick Zapatero charged into the lead at the start, followed by Fraser and Mark Garner. They ran that way for several laps before a yellow flag waved for a Turn 4 tangle involving Chuck Golden, Jason Ryan Jr, Brianna Troen and Nick Caughman Jr. Zapatero led Fraser and KC Keller on the restart. Zapatero was doing a good job of leading the way, but he didn’t have a very good Lap 18. A lap later, Zapatero pushed a little bit in Turn 3, and Fraser went down low in Turn 4 to grab the lead. Zapatero ended up spinning, and Fraser won ahead of Keller, Andrew Pearce, Mark Garner and Jonathan Hagio.

Daniel Whitley picked up the win in the 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. The Hunt Series Rookie of the Year was piloting a car owned by Ted Finkenbinder, who also owns the third place finishing car of Jacob Tuttle.

Two-time Watsonville champion Jimmy Christian led the opening lap before Rick Panfili spun in Turn 4 for a yellow flag. On the restart lap, Whitley got a good run exiting Turn 2 and passed teammate Jacob Tuttle for second. Whitley then went racing past Christian on the back straightaway. There were two yellow flags from there. The worst was a red flag incident that saw Kaimi Moniz-Costa and Bob Newberry get together on the back straightaway with Newberry rolling. As Whitley started to pull away in the waning laps, Christian had his hands full battling Tuttle for second. Whitley won by a straightaway, and Christian held off Tuttle for the runner-up finish as Jarrett Soares and Trey Walters rounded out the Top 5.

Les Friend picked up the win in the 30 lap Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock Main Event. Looking for her fourth win, Misty Welborn brought the field to green flag ahead of Jason Robles and Clarence Holbrook. Welborn and Robles had a little bit of contact on Lap 10 as they battled in traffic. Welborn ended up with a flat tire, and Friend made a low pass in Turn 4 to take the lead. Friend was leading Robles and Holbrook at the halfway point of the race. Bobby Motts Jr moved into third on a Lap 19 restart. Friend set a rapid pace and scored the well-earned victory ahead of Robles, Motts, Holbrook and Jeff Bentancourt. James Graessle and Michaela Taylor won the two 10 lap B Mains with over 30 cars in competition.

Point leader Danny Wagner won the 20 lap Delta Dwarf Car Main Event. This was his third win of the season. South Bay Dwarf Car competitor Dan Zuger led them to the green flag ahead of David Michael Rosa. Wagner quickly moved into third and made an inside pass on the backstretch on Lap 4 to gain second. A yellow flag waved on Lap 4 for David Rosa, and Zuger continued to lead Wagner and David Michael Rosa on the restart. Both Wagner and David Michael Rosa got around Zuger on Lap 6, and Devan Kammermann moved into third soonafter. Kammermann made a move around Rosa on Lap 8, and the battle was on between Wagner and Kammermann. At times the lead duo went side by side in the final 13 laps. However, Wagner kept his cool and brought it home to the victory. Kammermann settled for another second place finish, followed by Sean Catucci, Ellie Russo and David Michael Rosa.

Antioch Speedway April 23 Unofficial Race Results

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (8 laps) – Jacob Tuttle, Jimmy Christian, Daniel Whitley. Main Event (20 laps) Daniel Whitley, Jimmy Christian, Jacob Tuttle, Jarrett Soares, Trey Walters, Shannon Newton, Zack Neeley, James East, Tony Bernard, Jacob Williams.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps) – Tommy Fraser, KC Keller, Tyler Browne, Matt Pitts. Main Event (20 laps) – Tommy Fraser, KC Keller, Andrew Pearce, Mark Garner, Jonathan Hagio Jacob Mallet Jr, Fred Ryland, Jason Ryan Jr, Nick Caughman Jr, Chester Kniss.

Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps) – Misty Welborn, Clarence Holbrook, Jason Robles, Jon Haney. B Main 1 (10 laps) – James Graessle, Jess Paladino, Gavin Griffiths. B Main 2 (10 laps) – Michaela Taylor, Angela Brown, Judy Arth. Main Event (30 laps) – Les Friend, Jason Robles, Bobby Motts Jr, Clarence Holbrook, Jeff Bentancourt, Jared Baugh, Chris Long, Grayson Baca, Jewell Crandall, Ken Johns.

Delta Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps) – Chance Russell, Sean Catucci. Main Event (20 laps) – Danny Wagner, Devan Kammerman, Sean Catucci, Ellie Russo, David Michael Rosa, Toby Brown Dan Zuger, Mario Marques, Joe LeDuc, Chance Russell.



