Tickets still available for the Rivertown Art & Wine Walk Saturday, May 7

Celebrate Antioch Foundation is proud to announce our annual Mother’s Day weekend Rivertown Art & Wine Walk. May 7, 2022, from 12pm – 4pm. This free, fun, family friendly event features art and handmade items from local artisans. Live music featuring JuSusan Austin and The Company Band performing amazing jazz and soul. Dine at one of our 11 downtown restaurants and explore our shops.

To participate in the Wine Walk the fee is $20 to sample up to 14 great local wines. You must be at least 21 years of age and present a valid photo ID.

This event makes a great Mother’s Day gift and you can shop for her gift while enjoying a fun and relaxing atmosphere.

Again, the event is Saturday May 7, from 12pm – 4pm on W. 2nd and G Streets in Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown. We look forward to seeing you at the Rivertown Art & Wine Walk.

Tickets are available to purchase on the day of the event or at Eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rivertown-art-and-wine-walk-tickets-251713671367



Rivertown Art & Wine Walk 2022 flier

