Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days in May

Bike to Work Day returns May 20 after two-year absence

This month, Bike Month and “Bike to Wherever Days” (BTWD) once again will roll across the nine counties of the Bay Area, and include the return of Bike to Work Day on May 20.

For the first time in two years, many employees are beginning to return to their offices, small businesses are seeing a rise in customers and clients, and bicycles once again are being used for commuting – as well as exercise, recreation, traveling to school, running errands and more.

As a result, BTWD 2022 – the event’s 28th year – will be a celebration throughout the entire month of May and will be highlighted by Bike to Work Day, which was modified the last two years due to the pandemic.

“The return of Bike to Work Day is another indicator that life in the Bay Area is slowly, but surely, getting back to normal,” said Alfredo Pedroza, MTC Chairman and Napa County Supervisor. “What better way to celebrate than by getting outdoors and biking. The May events highlight all the many benefits of bicycling, and we want everyone to participate.”

BTWD brings together the nine Bay Area counties to celebrate bicycling, helps new and experienced riders build community, promotes pedaling as a means of transportation, while benefitting the health of residents and the environment.

During Bike Month, county bike coalitions offer classes, activities, education and more. And while each county celebrates all cyclists within its boundaries, one dedicated rider is chosen as its Bike Champion of the Year. This year’s award winners will be announced in late April.

For those who need a little extra encouragement to ride during May – and after Bike Month is over – riders are encouraged to make a pledge to cycle through their respective county coalitions. Details on how to make that pledge – and to learn more about what’s going on in each county – can be found at Bayareabiketowork.com.

Details about Bike to Wherever Days can also be found online at Bayareabiketowork.com . Follow on Facebook at @biketoworkday, Twitter @BikeToWorkSFBay, and Instagram @biketoworkday_bayarea.

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region’s traveler information system) and Amazon. BTWD 2022 also receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Prizes for the Bike Champion of the Year winners were donated by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), the Bay Area Air Quality Management District , Better World Club and Mike’s Bikes.



