Search continues for Oakley woman missing since January 26 and last seen in Antioch

Alexis Gabe – Missing fliers have been posted throughout East County. Source: Oakley PD

24-year-old Alexis Gabe’s car was found in Oakley the next day

One of the digital billboards on Highway 4 and I-680 provided by Mesa Outdoor. Source: Del Rey Advertising.

By Allen D. Payton

Today, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard issued the following brief update on the search for the woman missing since January 26 and last seen by her ex-boyfriend in Antioch that night. (See related article)

“The investigation into the disappearance of Alexis Gabe has remained at the forefront of the Oakley Police Departments daily operations. We have also remained in frequent contact with the Gabe family throughout our investigation and we support them in their efforts as they try to locate Alexis as well.

We understand there is a great deal of public interest in this case. We remain committed to the tenets of completing a thorough investigation and making sure the integrity of our investigation outweighs public curiosity. The Oakley Police Department remains committed to locating Alexis and we are continuing on our path towards a complete investigation.”

Fliers about Gabe have been distributed and posted throughout East County, as well as posts on social media and ads have been placed on digital billboards along Highway 4 and I-680 to help in locating her.

If you have any information, please contact Oakley PD at (925) 625-8060.

the attachments to this post:


Alexis Gabe digital billboard


