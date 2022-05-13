«
Police search Antioch home of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe’s ex-boyfriend

Oakley Police Detectives served a search warrant at a home on Benttree Way in Antioch with the assistance of the Antioch Police Department in a continuing effort to locate evidence related to the disappearance of Alexis Gabe. The home in question is where she was reportedly last seen, and investigators are looking into whether this location is where she met with foul play.

“We are aware of numerous reports of recently recovered deceased bodies around the Bay Area and beyond,” stated Chief of Police Paul Beard. “The community can be assured that the Oakley and Antioch Police Departments are actively looking into all reports and cases.”

Those with information as to the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe are asked to call 925-625-7009 or email alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.

Alexis Gabe Missing $10K Reward poster


Oakley Police Dept – Alexis Gabe


