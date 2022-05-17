Reward fund for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe increased to $60,000

Last seen in Antioch on Jan. 26, 2022

By Oakley Police Department

In April, the City of Oakley announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of Alexis Gabe, who was last seen on January 26, 2022, in Antioch. (See related articles here and here)

An anonymous donor has contributed $50,000 to the reward fund to help bring the 24-year-old Oakley resident home. A total of $60,000 will be awarded to anyone with information leading to Ms. Gabe’s whereabouts.

“The Oakley Police Department and partner agencies are relentlessly working on this case and investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Our hope is that these reward funds will bring us closer to finding Alexis and bringing resolution to the Gabe family,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. “We are grateful for the donor’s generous contribution and to the community for their continued support.”

Detective Tyler Horn urges those with information to come forward, “we continue to comb through all the tips received and are working on this case around the clock. We ask that anyone with information please contact us.”

Those with information as to the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe are asked to call 925-625-7009 or Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.



Alexis Gabe $60K Reward flier

