Antioch Sesquicentennial: Enjoy Black Diamond Day Saturday, May 21

By Celebrate Antioch Foundation

Join us May 21st from 10am – 4pm for a Fun Day with Live Music, Food, Free Coal Mine Tours, Performances and Great Exploring! There will be a Free Shuttle from Somersville Towne Center Mall to The Park that Will Allow Free Entry to the Park! Come Join the Fun and Explore One of Antioch’s Most Historic Hidden Gems! The park is located at 5175 Somersville Road in Antioch.

Parking is very limited, so we encourage you to use the Free Shuttle. The Shuttle Runs every 20 Minutes with Free Parking from Somersville Towne Center Mall to Black Diamond Mines Regional Park. Somersville Towne Center Mall is Located at 2556 Somersville Road in Antioch.



Share this:



Black Diamond Day May 21

