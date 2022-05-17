Oakley woman to run as official write-in candidate for Congress against DeSaulnier

10th District includes portions of Antioch

Oakley resident Katherine Piccinini announced that she has filed paperwork with the Contra Costa Elections Division and is certified as an official Write-In Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, 10th District race in the June 7th Primary Election. The 10th Congressional District was recently changed due to re-districting and now includes much of Contra Costa County, including Oakley, Brentwood, parts of Antioch and Central Contra Costa County as well.

If she gets enough voters to write her name on the June ballot, it will appear on the November ballot.

“I am a mother, a grandmother, and a Constitutionalist,” Piccinini stated. “I am concerned about the direction of our great nation.”

She said she was concerned no viable challenger had filed paperwork to run against incumbent, liberal Congressman Mark DeSaulnier in the Primary.

“DeSaulnier has voted yes to budget after budget where America has overspent beyond our means, incurring 10’s of trillions in debt that our children and grandchildren will be forced to pay back,” Piccinini said as one of her reasons for the challenge.

She also discussed other parts of DeSaulnier’s voting record, noting he even voted no on the ‘Infants Born Alive Protection Act’ H.R. 4712 which would have required health care professionals to provide life-saving care to babies born during botched abortions.

Shortly after announcing her candidacy, Piccinini received numerous endorsements from several community groups including the East Contra Costa Republican Women Federated, where she serving as president in her third year; Lamorinda Republican Women Federated and the San Ramon Republican Women Federated; the California Delta Region Republican Party organization on social media; Rachel Hamm, candidate for Secretary of State; David E Burton San Diego East County Conservatives; George Yang, candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction; Congressional District 9 candidate Jim Shoemaker; Assembly District 16 candidate Joe Rubay; Assembly District candidate Janell Proctor; Assembly District 14 write-in candidate Rich Kinney and former AD-11 Assembly candidate Erik Elness.

Piccinini outlined several of her platform issues, including financial accountability, such as reigning in our $30.4+ trillion dollar national debt by auditing, reducing spending and advancing a balanced budget amendment, support for the Bill of Rights, including the Freedom of Speech, Religion, and our Right to Bear Arms, as well as supporting federal voucher efforts for school choice, reducing federal restrictions on water for California’s Central Valley farmers, closed borders and stopping federal funding of Planned Parenthood.

Piccinini stands for individual liberty and Constitutional government with Congress exercising the “power of the purse” to control spending, as well as encouraging pride in the founding principles that make America exceptional.

“Speaking with fellow citizens, so many are frustrated and very concerned with the lack of honesty, integrity and morals of our elected representatives in Washington DC,” she also stated, “We the people deserve better than that.”

Piccinini has been involved with her community as a soccer mom and coach for the youth; a parent advocate, and property manager. She worked and served at the Delta Community food bank for 4 years. In 2019, she took the initiative to support the East Contra Costa Women’s Republican club, increased the membership by 50% and then became President of the organization. Her commitment is to stand for truth and freedom and represent District 10 with honor.

You can follow Katherine Pinnicici’s campaign on Facebook at Piccinini 4 Congress and on Instagram at piccinini 4 congress.

To vote for Piccinini in the June 7, 2022 Election, fill in the bubble in the “write in” area and neatly print her name, “Katherine Piccinini” on the write in line.



Katherine Piccinini

