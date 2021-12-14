No maps submitted by public included in agenda packet for Antioch Council’s redistricting public hearing tonight

But five proposed maps created and submitted by residents using online mapping tool on City’s website will be included in discussion – see three of them, here; Antioch rushing to be done by end of January; Brentwood using more transparent process with independent citizens commission, showing all maps created on their redistricting website, won’t be finished until April 17

By Allen Payton

At the beginning of Tuesday night’s regular Antioch City Council meeting, at 7:05 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the redistricting of council districts. But only the maps created by the consultant, Q2 Data and Research which were considered at the council’s last hearing on redistricting were included with the agenda packets. Only two maps created and submitted by members of the public using the City’s online mapping tool were received by Q2 as of yesterday, three more Tuesday morning, two of which had been submitted on Nov. 15 and 16, by resident Lindsey Amezcua. She provided them to the Herald and are published, above and below. Antioch Council Redistricting Hearing presentation 121421

Jan Hood of Q2 said “two maps from the public had been received as of yesterday (one of which was from the Herald) and three more, this morning. They will all be presented to council and be part of the public hearing, tonight.”

4:15 PM UPDATE: Late Tuesday afternoon, Hood shared, “that all publicly submitted maps (that Q2 has received) have been posted on the redistricting website under the ‘Public Map Submissions’ section.”

Antioch Redistricting Public Map #11162021449 (antiochca.gov)

Antioch Redistricting Public Map #11212021458 (antiochca.gov) – The Antioch Herald map. One correction to the label on the map placed by Q2. Districts 2 and 4 are not divided by Contra Loma Blvd. but the boundary of the Contra Loma Regional Park.

Antioch Redistricting Public Map #11282021434 (antiochca.gov)

Antioch Redistricting Public Map #1152021439 (antiochca.gov)

Antioch Redistricting Public Map #12142021487 (antiochca.gov) One correction to the label on the map placed by Q2. Districts 2 and 4 are not divided by Contra Loma Blvd. but the boundary of the Contra Loma Regional Park.

Following are the individual district maps and details submitted by the Antioch Herald:

AH AntiochCityCouncil_District 1 AH AntiochCityCouncil_District 2 AH AntiochCityCouncil_District 3

AH AntiochCityCouncil_District 4 Antioch Herald – 2021 Council Redistricting Map & Details

The Herald’s map was drawn based on principles of compactness, keeping Communities of Interest together, and using common-sense boundaries such as major roadways, in order for the public to easily understand in which district they reside. It also moves the Mira Vista Hills/Silverado Drive area into District 2 instead of District 4, and makes Districts 2, 3 and 4 north-south oriented districts instead of east-west, with each one bounded on the north by Highway 4. There are no changes to District 1’s current boundaries. Although incumbency is not a required consideration for the process, the Herald’s map leaves all current council members in their current districts.

Difficulties Using Online Mapping Tool

All five council members, City Attorney Thomas L. Smith and Q2 staff were informed by this reporter that it took four tries using the City’s online mapping tool, three after logging in and on the third try, I was able to submit. But what was sent shows it was a blank map. On the fourth try, without logging in, I created the above map which I did submit, and is labeled Antioch Herald map. A minor challenge is the district colors are too similar and the user doesn’t get to choose them. Thus Districts 1 and 4 look like the same color and Districts 2 and 3 are very similar, as well.

Amezcua said she, too had difficulty using the online mapping tool.

Unlike the district maps approved for last year’s elections, which were only in place for two years, the district maps approved this time will be in place for 10 years.

Brentwood Using Independent Citizens Commission, More Transparent Process

The City of Brentwood’s redistricting process includes an independent citizens redistricting commission made up of five members of the public and alternates appointed from those who applied by a retired judge, to review submissions and then send two or more designs to the council for a decision on a final map which the council members can’t modify. All submitted and draft maps designed by the public are on their city’s redistricting webpage for the public to review. Their process began in September and won’t be completed until April 17. (See Brentwood’s Online Mapping Tool)

Questions for Council, City and Q2 Staff

Questions were sent Monday night to all five council members, City Attorney Smith and Q2 staff, asking, “Why aren’t any maps drawn and submitted by members of the public, including mine, included for Tuesday night’s public hearing on redistricting? Why are only the three maps drawn by Q2 included that were presented at the last meeting?”

It was shared that this reporter was told by Q2 staff in a Zoom meeting held with them, that they redrew the maps for each district created and submitted for the process by the Herald Why didn’t that occur? How many maps were submitted by members of the public? What’s the point of having an online mapping tool for the public to use if you’re just going to disregard what they have submitted?”

None of them are available on the City’s redistricting page.

They were also asked, “did the mapping tool get fixed so it produces one complete map of all four districts and not just the four individual maps, using the same color for each?”

The Antioch council members and staff were also asked, “Why can’t Antioch use that same process? What is the rush to get this done by the last meeting in January when the Brentwood City Council won’t be completed with their process until April 17?”

None of the council members nor city staff responded prior to publication time on 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Q2 Responds

In response, Hood of Q2 also said, “As of now, the mapping tool does not provide a final citywide map. It shows the four final maps, individually. I will follow up regarding your suggestions and discuss them with our team”.

Asked for copies of the other two maps created by members of the public to include them with this report, Hood said she was waiting to hear back from city staff for permission.

Hood asked if members of the public have created and submitted a redistricting map using the City of Antioch’s online mapping tool but it is not part of tonight’s council public hearing, to please email Q2 at support@publicredistricting.com.

Attend or View Council Meeting

The meeting will be held in-person in the Council Chambers at 200 H Street and are televised live on Comcast channel 24, AT&T U-verse channel 99, or live stream at www.antiochca.gov/government/city-council-meetings.

Public Comments

Members of the public wishing to provide public comment may do so one of the following ways (#2 pertains to the Zoom Webinar):

Fill out an online speaker card by 3:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting located at: https://www.antiochca.gov/speaker_card. Provide oral public comments during the meeting by clicking the following link to register in advance to access the meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://www.antiochca.gov/speakers

– You will be asked to enter an email address and a name. Your email address will not be disclosed to the public. After registering, you will receive an email with instructions on how to connect to the meeting.

– When the mayor announces public comments, click the “raise hand” feature in Zoom. For instructions on using the “raise hand” feature in Zoom, visit: https://www.antiochca.gov/raise_hand. When calling into the meeting using the Zoom Webinar telephone number, press *9 on your telephone keypad to “raise your hand”. Please ensure your Zoom client is updated so staff can enable your microphone when it is your turn to speak.

Email comments to cityclerk@ci.antioch.ca.us by 3:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting. The comment will be read into the record at the meeting (350 words maximum, up to 3 minutes, at the discretion of the mayor). IMPORTANT: Identify the agenda item in the subject line of your email if the comment is for Announcement of Community Events, Public Comment, or a specific agenda item number. No one may speak more than once on an agenda item or during “Public Comments”.

All emails received by 3:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting will be entered into the record or the meeting. Speakers will be notified shortly before they are called to speak.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



