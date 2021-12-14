LMC and DVC recognized for Black and Latino Associate Degree for Transfer Rates

Recipients of 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education Award

By Timothy Leong, Public Information Officer, 4CD

Los Medanos College (LMC) and Diablo Valley College (DVC) each received the 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education Award, an honor given by the Campaign for College Opportunity (Campaign) to recognize California Community Colleges and California State University (CSU) campuses for their success in conferring the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) to Black and Latino students at higher rates than other colleges.

ADTs were established in 2010 with the passage of SB 1440, to create a clearer pathway for students who wish to transfer and earn a bachelor’s degree. Since the program’s inception, California Community Colleges have awarded more than 300,000 ADTs, establishing this pathway as a popular transfer option for students. By successfully completing 60 units of transferrable community college coursework, students will be awarded an associate degree and receive guaranteed admission with junior standing at a CSU campus.

“We are honored to receive the recognition that DVC led all California Community Colleges in increasing the number of Black and Latinx students earning an ADT,” says DVC President Susan Lamb. “We appreciate the ongoing recognition from the campaign, and want to thank every member of our college community for their contribution to this tremendous achievement and equity work.”

According to Campaign rankings, during the 2019-20 academic year, DVC awarded 1,161 ADTs, more than half of all Associate Degrees awarded by the college during this time. Black and Latino students out earned ADTs over other student populations at the college by 6% and 3.4% respectively.

LMC was recognized for their equity work in increasing the number of Latino students obtaining an ADT. During the 2019-20 academic year, LMC awarded 548 ADTs, or one of every three Associates Degree awarded by the college during this time. LMC’s Latinx students out earned ADTs over their other student populations by 2.9%.

“I am honored to work with such dedicated classified professionals, faculty and managers, who are focused on learning, completion, and equitable outcome for all of our students,” says LMC President Bob Kratochvil. “With a Latinx student population of over 40 percent, this recognition gives us another indicator we are on the right path and making progress in helping our students achieve their educational goals with us.”

The Campaign for College Opportunity’s mission has been to ensure that all eligible and motivated students in California have an opportunity to go to college and succeed. The Campaign remains committed to keeping the State of California from breaking its promise of college opportunity to its next generation of young people in order to ensure a strong state for all of us. For more information, visit https://collegecampaign.org/ .



2021-Champion-for-Higher-Education header

