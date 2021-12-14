Great response for APD toy drive event at Antioch’s Disney Christmas House Saturday night

By Kristen Vistalli

Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support our drive by event We are so amazed and grateful by all the donations and support we received. Thank you so much to the Antioch Police Department for everything you do for our city. And huge thank you to Lori Ogorchock DJ Ogorchock and the APD Cadets for all of your help We are very grateful for all of you Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!



Antioch’s Disney Christmas House & APD toy drive 1





Toys collected at Antioch’s Disney Christmas House for APD toy drive

