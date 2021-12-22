«
»

Injured Antioch Community Service Officer out of hospital, stops by PD

Antioch Police Community Service Officer Gaitan (in light blue shirt) visits with other officers at the police department on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Photo: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Many of you asked about our CSO who was injured in a traffic collision Friday, Dec. 10. CSO Gaitan stopped-by Thursday, Dec. 16 to let us know he is on the road to recovery. He sends his thanks to everyone for their well-wishes and cannot wait to get back to work!

Gaitan was struck by a car while helping block one of the streets surrounding the scene of the shooter on Dove Court. (See related article)

Allen Payton contributed to this report.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


APD CSO Gaitan with other officers 121621 APD


This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 at 2:27 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply