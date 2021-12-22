Injured Antioch Community Service Officer out of hospital, stops by PD
By Antioch Police Department
Many of you asked about our CSO who was injured in a traffic collision Friday, Dec. 10. CSO Gaitan stopped-by Thursday, Dec. 16 to let us know he is on the road to recovery. He sends his thanks to everyone for their well-wishes and cannot wait to get back to work!
Gaitan was struck by a car while helping block one of the streets surrounding the scene of the shooter on Dove Court. (See related article)
Allen Payton contributed to this report.
the attachments to this post:
APD CSO Gaitan with other officers 121621 APD