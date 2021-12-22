Providing safety on the roads is CHP’s gift to motorists this Christmas

Maximum Enforcement Period from 6:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

By Jaime Coffee, Information Officer II, CHP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Christmas season is upon us and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reminding everyone to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling California’s roadways.

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least 38 people were killed in crashes in California throughout the Christmas holiday enforcement period last year. During that 78-hour Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made 573 arrests for driving under the influence.

“The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination. From our family to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy holiday.”

The CHP will begin its Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, December 24, and continue it through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 26. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians in need of help.

Wherever your holiday travels take you, remember to plan ahead, buckle up, avoid distractions, and never drive while impaired.

