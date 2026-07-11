Deadline for donations: July 17

By Debbie Blaisure

Calling all Antioch businesses and residents! We are asking for your donations or support of a fundraising opportunity for the DAA!

Gladys Torres of Timeless Elegance Vintage Store (at 204 G Street) and Alliance Estate Sales has offered to coordinate this online auction, and others will be assisting with the tasks of taking pictures and gathering items. We are looking for 50 or more items by Friday, July 17th which will bring interest to the auction.

They can be vintage or collectible items, gift certificates, raffle baskets, services, luncheons with City leaders, etc.

Please message Debbie Blaisure or Gladys Torres with any items or questions or let us know in the comments what you might want to donate to coordinate with us. Half of the proceeds of the item can go to the donor or you may donate the full amount to the DAA!

Let’s work together to raise funds for future events by the DAA. For more information visit https://downtownantioch.com.

Thank you for your support!

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DAA Online Fr Auction

