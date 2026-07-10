Antioch Police to hold annual National Night Out August 4

Application deadline to host a neighborhood BBQ: July 28

By Antioch Police Department

Join the Antioch Police Department for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 4, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

National Night Out is a great opportunity for neighbors to come together, build relationships, and strengthen our community while partnering with the Antioch Police Department.

According to the NATW (National Association of Town Watch) website, introduced in August of 1984, NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. NNO enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in NNO across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

Host a Neighborhood BBQ

Antioch neighborhoods planning to host a BBQ with 15 or more attendees qualify for a $100 grocery store gift card to help support their event. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Application deadline: July 28

Gift cards available by: July 29

To apply for a sponsorship, email: dfachner@antiochca.gov

We look forward to seeing neighborhoods across Antioch come together for an evening of community, connection, and partnership!

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD Natl Night Out 2026

