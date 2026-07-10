Antioch to hold Citywide Cleanup Event July 25
By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch
Mark your calendars for July 25 and take advantage of this free opportunity to dispose of unwanted residential debris.
Join us in helping keep Antioch clean and beautiful.
- Saturday, July 25, 2026 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Antioch Boat Launch Parking Lot – 101 L Street, Rivertown, Antioch
Please bring:
- Proof of Antioch residency (current utility bill or Republic Services invoice)
- Residential debris only
Not accepted:
- Contractor or business debris
- Hazardous waste materials
- E-waste, appliances, concrete, dirt, paint, or car parts
Let’s work together to keep Antioch clean and beautiful.
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Antioch City-Wide Cleanup July 25