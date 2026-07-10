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Antioch to hold Citywide Cleanup Event July 25

By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch

Mark your calendars for July 25 and take advantage of this free opportunity to dispose of unwanted residential debris.

Join us in helping keep Antioch clean and beautiful.

  • Saturday, July 25, 2026  8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Antioch Boat Launch Parking Lot – 101 L Street, Rivertown, Antioch

Please bring:

  • Proof of Antioch residency (current utility bill or Republic Services invoice)
  • Residential debris only

Not accepted:

  • Contractor or business debris
  • Hazardous waste materials
  • E-waste, appliances, concrete, dirt, paint, or car parts

Let’s work together to keep Antioch clean and beautiful.


the attachments to this post:


Antioch City-Wide Cleanup July 25


This entry was posted on Friday, July 10th, 2026 at 10:00 am and is filed under Community, Garbage, Government, News, Rivertown. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

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