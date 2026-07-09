Tee Off for a Great Cause!

By Antioch Police Activities League

Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Antioch PAL Golf Tournament—a day of golf that directly supports youth programs through the Antioch Police Activities League.

Whether you’re signing up as an individual golfer, bringing a foursome, or sponsoring the event, your participation helps provide positive opportunities for local youth.

Friday, August 14, 2026

8:30 AM Shotgun Start

Lone Tree Golf Course – 4800 Golf Course Road, Antioch

Registration

Single Player: $175

Foursome: $650

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and community partners looking to make an impact while gaining visibility throughout the event.

Register today by scanning the QR code on the flyer or visiting 16th Annual Antioch PAL Golf Tournament-August 14, 2026.

Thank you for supporting Antioch PAL and investing in the future of our community.



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