Antioch Police announce Community Events in July

Photo: Antioch PD

Mark Your Calendars!

By Antioch Police Department

We’ve got several exciting community events coming up this month! Stay tuned for more details on each event, but for now, save the dates—we’d love to see you there.

July 16 – Neighborhood Watch Meeting

Paradise Skate Roller Rink – 1201 W. 10th Street, Antioch (Entrance at W. 10th & O Streets)

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

July 18 – Backpack Drive

Walmart – 4893 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

July 24 – Capture the Flag

Mira Vista Hills Park – Silverado Drive, Antioch

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

July 25 – Backpack Drive

Target – 5769 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

We look forward to connecting with our community all month long. See you there!



APD cop with backpacks

