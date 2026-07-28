Contra Costa Supervisors to hold annual state TRUTH Act Community Forum August 25

To discuss Sheriff’s Office response to ICE civil immigration enforcement activities

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County & Jimmy Lee, PIO, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office

(Martinez, CA) – The Contra Costa County TRUTH Act Community Forum to discuss civil immigration enforcement activities is scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, during the regular Board of Supervisors meeting.

The forum discussion will present Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office 2025 data on responses to ICE Requests for Notification for serious and/or violent offenders currently in custody, in compliance with state law. The annual forum has been held since 2017 in accordance with California’s Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds (TRUTH) Act, which requires local jurisdictions to hold a public forum and report on certain interactions with federal immigration authorities.

Jourdan and Lee were asked why they are referred to as, “civil immigration enforcement activities” when the forum will discuss “responses to ICE Requests for Notification for serious and/or violent offenders currently in custody” and shouldn’t they be considered criminal immigration enforcement activities.

Jourdan responded, “we use ‘civil immigration enforcement’ in alignment with the definition of ‘ICE access’ under section 7283(d).”

“The annual TRUTH Act forum reflects our commitment to strengthening trust through open dialogue,” said Board Chair Diane Burgis, District 3 Supervisor. “By creating a space for the public to ask questions, hear information directly from local law enforcement, and share their concerns, we ensure these conversations are grounded in transparency that keeps our community informed and engaged.”

According to the California Department of Justice Office of the Attorney General, “Effective January 1, 2017, California’s Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds (TRUTH) Act ensures that local law enforcement agencies provide individuals in their custody with basic due process and information about their rights should federal immigration authorities seek to make contact with them. Specifically, the law requires:

Before subjecting an individual in its custody to an interview by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a local law enforcement entity shall provide the individual with a written consent form, in a language that is understandable to the individual, that explains all of the following: The purpose of the interview; That the interview is voluntary; and That he or she may decline the interview or may choose to be interviewed only with his or her attorney present.

Upon receiving any detainer, notification, or transfer request, the local law enforcement agency shall: Provide a copy of the request to the individual; and Inform the individual whether the law enforcement agency intends to comply with the request.

If a local law enforcement agency chooses to provide ICE with notification that an individual will be released from custody on a certain date, the local law enforcement agency must promptly provide the same notification in writing to the individual and to his or her attorney or other person designated by the individual being held.

All records relating to ICE access provided by local law enforcement agencies, including all communication with ICE, are public records for purposes of the California Public Records Act, but to protect the privacy of individuals, personal identifying information may be redacted prior to public disclosure.”

Ways to Participate:

Attend the forum in person on August 25 at 1025 Escobar St. in Martinez

Watch live at www.contracosta.ca.gov or on CCTV: AT&T U-verse Channel 99, Comcast Channel 27, or WAVE Channel 32.

Provide comments or questions in person, by phone, or Zoom during the meeting, or provide public comment in advance by emailing it to TRUTHAct@cob.cccounty.us or mailing it to the Clerk of the Board, 1025 Escobar St., 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553.

The meeting will include real-time closed captioning and live translation through Wordly.

Phone and Zoom participation details will be included in the Aug. 25 agenda, posted at least 96 hours before the meeting.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



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