Annual Stuff the Bus event in Antioch August 1st

By Claryssa Wilson, 4EverMe Foundation

This has been the most stressful year planning this event by far… it will be the first without my favorite bald guy to vent to and I’m honestly devastated but I know he is beyond proud of me.

This event is a testament of faith and perseverance and I am so amazed to see how this has grown from a small idea to help my classmates to a whole beacon a hope, a space where a whole community can be supported. Over 40,000 families since the start 14 years ago and I’m genuinely grateful to have been able to pour into others in this way for over half my life.

What a blessing.

We still need volunteers as this will be a labor of love far bigger than me. If you’re able to come and help, please sign up via this link: https://forms.gle/cqadRNFQxtGNaViB6

We are still accepting donations and resource vendors! the QR code will have that information.

Thank you to those who have supported and continue to pour into this event!

Learn more about this year’s efforts in a KTVU FOX2 interview.

For more information visit https://linktr.ee/4evermefoundation.



Stuff the Bus 2026

