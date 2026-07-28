Participate in Antioch’s Community Health Assessment July 29th

Your voice can help shape the future of health in our city

By City of Antioch

Contra Costa Health, Hijas del Campo and the City of Antioch invite residents to participate in an upcoming Community Health Assessment, an opportunity to share your experiences, identify community needs and help guide future health services, programs, and investments in Antioch and East County.

The Community Health Assessment (CHA) is an important effort to better understand the health needs of our communities throughout Contra Costa County, and advance health equity. Guided by a Steering Committee made up of county staff, community‑based organizations,and local health institutions/Medi-Cal providers, the CHA uses both primary data (surveys, listening sessions, focus groups, etc.) and secondary data (existing health and demographic information) to build a full picture of community health.

To hear from as many residents as possible, a survey in 16 languages is being launched and CCH is supporting listening sessions across Contra Costa County, with a focus on reaching communities that are most vulnerable or historically underrepresented, as part of primary data collection.

The findings from the analysis of the primary and secondary data will be shared in a CHA report on the CCH website and will help shape the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). This work reflects our commitment to listening to community voices and using what we learn to guide the future of health in Contra Costa County.

The feedback collected will play an important role in shaping decisions that impact our community for years to come. We encourage residents of all backgrounds to attend and make their voices heard.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Antioch Community Center at Prewett Community Park – 4701 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

Participants will receive:

Complimentary dinner

A gift card as a thank-you for their time

A welcoming space to share ideas and experiences

Your perspective matters. Help ensure Antioch and East County are well represented.

To take the online survey visit Community Health Assessment 2026 | Contra Costa Health.



Community Health Assessment

