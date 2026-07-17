Antioch Police to hold annual Backpack Drive July 18
By Antioch Police Department
Join us this Saturday, July 18th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Antioch Walmart for our annual Backpack Drive!
We are coming together to support local families in need and ensure our students in the Antioch Unified School District start the school year ready to succeed. Last year, thanks to your incredible generosity, we donated 300 backpacks, let’s beat that record this year!
Where: Walmart – 4893 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
When: Saturday, July 18th | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Thank you for supporting our community’s kids.
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