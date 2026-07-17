«
»

Antioch Police to hold annual Backpack Drive July 18

Photo: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

Join us this Saturday, July 18th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Antioch Walmart for our annual Backpack Drive!

We are coming together to support local families in need and ensure our students in the Antioch Unified School District start the school year ready to succeed. Last year, thanks to your incredible generosity, we donated 300 backpacks, let’s beat that record this year!

Where: Walmart – 4893 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

When: Saturday, July 18th | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Thank you for supporting our community’s kids.


the attachments to this post:


APD Backpack Drive 7-18-26


This entry was posted on Friday, July 17th, 2026 at 12:00 pm and is filed under Children & Families, Community, Police & Crime, Youth. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply