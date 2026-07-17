Team Jesus Outreach Ministries to hold Community Backpack Giveaway July 18th

Monster Truck visit! Volunteers needed

By Team Jesus Outreach Ministries

ATTENTION KIDS!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Team Jesus Outreach Ministries Community Backpack Giveaway!

Come out and take your picture with a REAL Monster Truck! This is an exciting opportunity for the whole family, and we can’t wait to see your smiles!

Saturday, July 18

Monster Truck Visit 10am-12pm

Backpack Giveaway-10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11 Texas Street, Antioch

~Children must be present to receive a backpack (No Exceptions). *While Supplies Last*

Volunteer Arrival: 7:30 AM

As always, we kindly ask everyone to be respectful and patient with our guests, vendors and volunteers.

They are working incredibly hard to make this event a wonderful and successful day for every child and family in our community.

We look forward to serving you and making this a day to remember. See you there!



Team Jesus Backpack Giveaway July 18th

