City of Antioch to welcome delegation from Chichibu, Japan for annual Sister City Exchange

By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch

ANTIOCH, CA — The City of Antioch is proud to welcome a 13-member delegation from its sister city, Chichibu, Japan, as part of the annual Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Exchange taking place July 22 through August 5, 2026.

This year’s delegation includes five junior high school students, two high school students and six adults. Chichibu Mayor Kazuhiko Kiyono will also visit Antioch during the first three days of the exchange, joined by Chichibu City Hall staff member Ms. Satoko Suematsu and Chichibu business representative Mr. Noriyuki Imaizumi. Mayor Kiyono and Mr. Imaizumi will be hosted by Antioch Mayor Ron Bernal.

The exchange continues one of Antioch’s longest-running international partnerships. Established in 1967, the Antioch-Chichibu sister-city relationship has connected generations of residents through cultural exchange, host-family stays, student and adult delegations, and lasting friendships between the two communities.

“For nearly 60 years, Antioch and Chichibu have shown what is possible when two communities commit to friendship, cultural understanding, and people-to-people connection,” said Antioch Mayor Ron Bernal. “Having experienced firsthand as both a guest in Chichibu and a host family here at home, I have never experienced this level of honor, respect, hospitality and love anywhere else in the world. Our generations-long relationship is a gift from God.”

Source: Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization

During their visit, delegates will stay with Antioch host families and participate in a variety of cultural, civic, and community activities. The delegation is scheduled to tour Antioch City Hall on July 24 as part of their Antioch tour. That evening, the City of Antioch will host a welcome dinner at Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill to formally greet the delegation and celebrate the continued friendship between the two cities. (See itinerary details)

The welcome dinner will also include a special recognition from representatives of the Consulate-General of Japan in San Francisco, who are expected to present a commendation in honor of Antioch and Chichibu’s upcoming 60th anniversary as sister cities in 2027. The recognition highlights the enduring friendship between the two communities and the decades of cultural exchange, hospitality, and citizen diplomacy made possible through the Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization.

The visit also provides opportunities for Chichibu delegates to experience daily life in Antioch while learning about the city’s history, local government, neighborhoods, and community traditions. In return, the exchange allows Antioch families and residents to learn more about Chichibu, Japanese culture, and the value of international friendship.

The Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization plays a central role in coordinating the exchange, working with local families, volunteers, and community partners to provide delegates with a meaningful and welcoming experience. This year, 13 Antioch families are serving as hosts, including prior-year delegates and families interested in participating in a future exchange to Chichibu. Hosting is a requirement for families selected to send delegates to Chichibu in future years.

“We are very excited to welcome our friends from Chichibu this July. These visits are an amazing opportunity to connect, to share our community with others, and to continue the friendships that have grown through our Sister City relationship over many wonderful years,” said Jessica Davis, Vice President of the Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization. “We look forward to spending time together, making new friends and creating new memories during this year’s delegation visit.”

Since the partnership began in 1967, Antioch and Chichibu have maintained a consistent exchange of delegates, with only limited pauses in 2011 while Chichibu recovered from a major earthquake and during the COVID-19 shutdowns in 2021 and 2022.

Community members interested in supporting the exchange may donate snack or lunch items, drinks or bottled water for delegation outings. Residents interested in becoming members of the Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization are invited to attend meetings held on the second Wednesday of each month at the Antioch Community Center on Lone Tree Way.

The City of Antioch encourages residents to join in welcoming the Chichibu delegation and celebrating this enduring international friendship.

For more information about the Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization, upcoming activities or ways to support the exchange, visit www.facebook.com/AntiochChichibu or contact Jessica Davis at AntiochChichibuSCO@gmail.com.



2026 Chichibu Sister City Delegation Visit Itinerary

