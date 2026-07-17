Antioch Water Park to offer swim lessons only starting July 20th

Photo: City of Antioch

By Antioch Recreation Department

The Antioch Water Park will begin offering a limited number of swim lessons starting Monday, July 20th. Morning and evening classes are now available for registration.

Space is limited due to reduced class sizes, as not all pools are available during ongoing renovations. We encourage you to register early! To view available classes and register, visit antiochca.gov/register.

Please note: The Antioch Water Park, located at 4701 Lone Tree Way in the Prewett Community Park, is not yet open for General Admission on weekdays or weekends. We appreciate your patience and understanding as renovations continue.



Water Park Update

