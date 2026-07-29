Antioch Councilwoman Wilson announces re-election bid for fifth term

Source: Monica Wilson for City Council 2026

Could face three challengers so far

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson announced on her official Facebook page, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, that she will run for a fifth term. First elected in 2014, she is currently the longest-serving member of the council. Wilson, currently in her fourth, or rather third-and-a-half term as she was re-elected in 2018, then in 2020 for a two-year term following the City’s move to district elections, then again in 2022 for another full, four-year term.

Wilson also posted the above campaign flier with the slogan, “Proven Experience. Trusted Leadership.”

In her announcement Wilson wrote, “I’m proud to announce that I am running for re-election to the Antioch City Council.

“Antioch is at a critical moment. We face real challenges, but we also have important opportunities to strengthen our neighborhoods, support families, and build a more stable and resilient local economy.

“As your Councilmember, I have always believed in collaborative leadership, transparent decision-making, and practical solutions that deliver real results for Antioch residents. I’m proud of the work we have done together, and I know there is more work ahead.

“When I was first elected, I made history as Antioch’s first African American woman to serve on the City Council. Today, I remain just as committed to serving this community with integrity, experience, and a deep belief in Antioch’s future.

“I’m running for re-election because Antioch needs steady, proven leadership focused on results, stability, and long-term progress.

“I would be honored to continue serving the residents of District 4 and working every day to move Antioch forward.”

UPDATE: The election for council districts 1 and 4 will be on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. So far, Wilson faces one potential opponent, former Antioch Police Oversight Commission Chair Sandra White, who announced her third campaign against Wilson, local homeless advocate Andrew Becker and newcomer Metty Mathews Alappat, neither of whom have announced nor yet have websites or social media for their campaigns. According to her LinkedIn page, Alappat was a Senior Technical Account Manager for Amazon Web Services until July 2025. All four have pulled nomination papers but none of the four have filed as of Wednesday, July 29th. The filing period closes at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2026.



Wilson for Council Re-Election 2026

