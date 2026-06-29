Independence Day events at The Lemon Tree in Rivertown

At new, larger location Saturday, July 4th

By Nicole Holmes

For the Fourth of July, The Lemon Tree will have a 9:00 AM workout class open to both men and women. Payment details are included on the flyer.

At 11am we’re also hosting a kids’ event designed with neurodivergent and children on the spectrum in mind. It is open to all kids but created with extra care for families who benefit from a calmer, more supportive space.

The Lemon Tree has relocated from W. 2nd Street to 314 G Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For more information visit www.instagram.com/thelemontree_antioch.

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