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Independence Day events at The Lemon Tree in Rivertown

At new, larger location Saturday, July 4th

By Nicole Holmes

For the Fourth of July, The Lemon Tree will have a 9:00 AM workout class open to both men and women. Payment details are included on the flyer.

At 11am we’re also hosting a kids’ event designed with neurodivergent and children on the spectrum in mind. It is open to all kids but created with extra care for families who benefit from a calmer, more supportive space.

The Lemon Tree has relocated from W. 2nd Street to 314 G Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For more information visit www.instagram.com/thelemontree_antioch.  

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Red White & Play The Lemone Tree 7-4-26


July 4th Rhythm & Moves The Lemon Tree


This entry was posted on Monday, June 29th, 2026 at 11:41 am and is filed under Ads & Coupons, Children & Families, Community, Holiday, Recreation, Rivertown. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

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