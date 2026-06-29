Earth Wind & Fire tribute band to perform during America’s 250th Independence Day Celebration in Antioch

Plus, Farenhyte 5150 R&B Funk & Party Band

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

America’s 250th Independence Day Celebration in Antioch on Saturday, July 4th will feature live entertainment in Waldie Plaza, in historic, downtown Rivertown.

Kalimba – 7:30 PM – 9:15 PM Waldie Plaza Stage

Some music doesn’t just play — it moves you. It pulls you back to the first time you heard it, when a groove locked in and never let go. Kalimba, The Spirit delivers exactly that: a full-scale, fully live tribute to the legendary Earth Wind & Fire that doesn’t just honor the legacy — it resurrects it.

Born from a deep reverence for the late, great Maurice White and the galaxy of sound he built, Kalimba, The Spirit is an internationally touring production that captures everything that made EWF the most electrifying live act of a generation. The soaring falsetto. The thunderous horns. The lush, interlocking harmonies. The bass lines that roll through your chest like a freight train. All of it — live, authentic, and unapologetically powerful.

Talent buyers take note: this is a production, not a cover band. Kalimba, The Spirit brings a full stage and lighting show built to command the largest rooms, with vocal performances that authentically replicate Philip Bailey’s signature high notes, the thick three-part harmonies of Maurice and Ralph Johnson, and Verdine White’s iconic, grooving bass lines driving it all forward.

The credentials speak volumes. Kalimba has graced historic theaters, major music festivals, state fairs, casinos, and premier corporate events across the globe — including a landmark performance alongside the Village People at the 2020 Dubai Expo and sharing the stage with Sister Sledge in Egypt in 2023. Wherever they perform, one thing is guaranteed: the audience leaves on its feet.

Expect to hear the songs that defined an era: September, Boogie Wonderland, Shining Star, Let’s Groove, After the Love Has Gone, That’s the Way of the World, Fantasy, Sing a Song, Getaway, Reasons, Devotion, Can’t Hide Love, Love’s Holiday — and that’s just the beginning of the night.

Kalimba, The Spirit. Feel it all over again.

Boogie Wonderland, Let’s Groove, Shining Star, After the Love Has Gone, and more. This isn’t a cover act — it’s an experience. Feel it all over again.

Farenhyte 5150 – 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Waldie Plaza Stage

Entertainment will also include Farenhyte 5150 – a powerhouse ensemble renowned for delivering high-octane performances that capture the raw energy and polished precision of a live concert experience. What sets them apart is their uncanny ability to sound exactly like the original records, a feat made possible by a lineup of elite musicians who have toured and recorded with multi-platinum artists. Their collective pedigree shines through in every note, stunning audiences with a professional sound that is as flawless as it is infectious. Whether they are hitting a complex groove or a soaring anthem, Farenhyte 5150 commands the stage, guaranteed to get the entire room up and dancing.

Fireworks Show

The fireworks show over the river are scheduled to start at 9:20 p.m.

For the full schedule of events visit Antioch to celebrate America’s 250th Independence Day Saturday, July 4th | Antioch Herald. For more information visit www.antiochca.gov/221/Fourth-of-July-Celebration.



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