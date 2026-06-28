APD: Neighborhood Watch Meeting at Mira Vista Hills Park June 30

Source: APD

By Antioch Police Department

We will be holding a Neighborhood Watch meeting on Tuesday June 30th at 5:00 p.m. at Mira Vista Hills Park near the tennis courts off Cordoba Way. During the meeting, we will provide updates and discuss any issues or concerns. We encourage you to attend, as this is a valuable opportunity to ask questions, receive helpful information, and engage directly with your Police Department.

Neighborhood Watch is a crime prevention program which enlists the active participation of citizens in cooperation with law enforcement to reduce crime in their communities:

Neighbors working together for mutual assistance

Recognizing suspicious activities or people in your area

Implementation of crime prevention such as home security, night patrols, etc.

Report code violations, unsafe street conditions, or other issues that degrade the quality of life in your area

Keep your block clean and free of graffiti

Provide a safe environment for you, your children, and/or your pets

For more information email neighborhoodwatch@antiochca.gov or call (925) 779-6980.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD NWM map

